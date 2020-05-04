Aberdeen City Council considering reopening recycling centres

Aberdeen City Council leaders are seeking the power to reopen recycling centres.

Leader of the independent group, Marie Boulton, wants the Scottish Government to urgently review restrictions on accessing the city’s tips.

It comes after the UK Government issued guidance that lets councils reopen the centres.

Mrs Boulton said: “Where we can ease people’s lives within the guidelines we should be working to provide services.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said work was continuing with council umbrella body Cosla, and other partners on the issue.

He said: “This includes consideration of how household waste recycling centres could operate in a way that is compatible with physical distancing requirements and wider restrictions on public travel.”