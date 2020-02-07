Aberdeen City Council co-leader warns of ‘difficult decisions’ following Scottish Government budget

The co-leader of Aberdeen City Council has warned the local authority will have to make “difficult decisions” following the Scottish Government’s budget.

Douglas Lumsden was among political opponents to criticise ministers’ spending plans, claiming councils will be left short of cash for local services.

Local authorities have been promised £11.3 billion over the next year, with Aberdeen City Council set to receive more than £361 million.

But after being forced into £45m of cuts last year, Mr Lumsden warned the local authority faces another funding gap ahead of announcing its own budget next month.

He said: “It falls short of the asks that Cosla made of the Scottish Government. It doesn’t plug the funding gap that we are looking at for next year.

“There are a lot of difficult decisions that are going to have to be made in the next few weeks before our budget is announced.

“I am disappointed there is not more funding for local government.”

Aberdeenshire Council is due to receive more than £455m if the budget is approved.

The budget speech – which was delivered by Public Finance Minister Kate Forbes following Finance Secretary Derek Mackay’s resignation – outlined extra funding for health, education and for tackling the “climate emergency”.

But north-east Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles accused the Scottish Government of being “financially incompetent”.

He said: “It is clear that the Scottish Government has once again failed to give our councils the money they require to deliver desperately needed local services.”

Labour’s Lewis Macdonald said: “The finance minister’s response to Labour’s concerns seemed to be ‘take it or leave it,’ which does not inspire confidence for the discussions they will need to have with other parties if they want to get their budget through the Scottish Parliament.”

And Conservative MSP Alexander Burnett said: “This budget has all the hallmarks of a bad deal for the north-east.”

Local Government Secretary Aileen Campbell insisted the budget would ensure a real-terms increase of up to 4.3%.

She said: “This budget provides a fair settlement for our partners in local government and supports vital public services across Scotland.

“The settlement will deliver on our joint key commitment to expand the funded hours of early learning and childcare this year, funds a fair pay deal for our teachers, and invests more than £120 million targeted at closing the attainment gap through the Pupil Equity Fund.

“This increased settlement will ensure fair, sustainable funding for local authorities.”