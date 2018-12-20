Aberdeen City Council co-leader slams ‘disingenuous’ budget claims

Claims a budget settlement puts the power in local councils’ hands has been branded “disingenuous” by the co-leader of Aberdeen City Council.

The local authority claims it is facing a reduction to its general revenue funding, which supports the day-to-day services the council provides, of almost £60 million in three years.

It comes as Scotland’s Public Finance Minister Kate Forbes hit back at claims Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will lose out in their latest budget settlements from the Scottish Government, arguing councils have the freedom to increase their council tax bill by up to 3%.

Douglas Lumsden, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “It is disingenuous for Ms Forbes to claim the budget settlement puts the power in local councils’ hands.

“The only power the local council has is to put up council tax by 3% – a direct tax increase on residents that would raise just £3.7m.

“We also have to factor in the local government pay settlement, so we are looking at cuts to local services, cuts that will affect our communities and this is entirely down to the SNP government starving local authorities of vital funds.”

Ms Forbes said it was “misleading” to look at the general revenue figures in isolation, arguing the collection of business rates means the city will receive more than £372m to fund local services in 2019-20.

The Public Finance Minister also said the Scottish Government has increased spending in the backdrop of austerity from the Westminster Government, with a cut to their budget.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Aberdeen City Council will receive over £372m to fund local services in 2019-20. Using their council tax powers could generate £3.7m more to support the delivery of essential local services, meaning an extra £15.9m or 4.4% next year.”

