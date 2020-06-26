Aberdeen City Council celebrates workers with online version of annual Star Awards ceremony

The top council workers of the last year have been honoured and celebrated at a unique ceremony.

Last night’s annual Star Awards, presented to employees of Aberdeen City Council who have gone out of their way to serve the city’s citizens, marked the first time a ceremony of its kind had been held online.

Winners included head teacher of Aberdeen Grammar School Alison Murison, who took the collaboration award, and the entire team at Aberdeen Art Gallery, who won Team of the Year after the site reopened following its lengthy but highly praised revamp.

Most of the filming for the pre-recorded event was done via Microsoft Teams in a short timescale due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Council staff were able to watch the ceremony via the organisation’s intranet from 6.30pm last night and it has also been uploaded onto YouTube for employees who may not have access to the intranet.

This year’s winners were told ahead of the ‘virtual’ event and their genuine reactions on hearing they had won were captured and the clips then broadcast during the ceremony.

Expert judges from a consortium of city organisations, including Aberdeen Guild of Burgesses, NHS Grampian, Aberdeen Inspired and the Evening Express selected the category winners from 147 nominations submitted by city c\ouncil staff.

Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott said: “Covid-19 has had a significant impact on all of our lives and large events such as the Star Awards are no different.

“The Star Awards recognise and celebrate the work that is being done across every service in the council to make a real and lasting difference to the individuals, families and communities we serve across the city.

“The winners, finalists and all the nominees, should be very proud as they are a huge credit to the council and to the city.”

The night also featured an online version of the traditional staff raffle to win a ‘Kelly’s Cat’ sculpture, with the money raised this year going towards Aberdeen children’s charity Charlie House.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Councillor Jenny Laing said: “This year’s Star Awards winners are pre-Covid and feature staff from across the many council services and highlight why our staff are second to none.

“The virtual awards ceremony was great fun and testament to our staff’s ‘can do’ attitude to enable us to acknowledge the wonderful work carried out by council staff all year round.”

At the start of lockdown, the Star Awards team took the decision to temporarily remove the People’s Champion category. It will, however return next year.

Star Awards finalists

The complete list of this year’s proud Star Award winners and finalists:

Rising Star

David Bartlett (IT apprentice)

Finalists: Dale McKinnon (ELC Academy) and Andy Kinghorn (Assistant Operations Manager)

Collaboration

Alison Murison, head teacher, Aberdeen Grammar School

Finalists: Sandie Scott, P&O Advisor and Chargeable Garden Waste Project Team

Health & Wellbeing

Project Craster – Norman Adams, Daniel Shand, Laura McAra and all the team involved

Finalists: Homecheck Team and Countryside Ranger Service (Grove Nursery)

Inspirational Leadership

Anna Christie (Westburn Centre)

Finalists: Kristine Hultman (Waste Strategy Manager) and Carleen Simpson (ACHSCP) Dominies Road Sensory Garden

Innovation

Countryside Ranger Service (Safe use of outdoor fire)

Finalists: Internal Communications Team and Appointments Project Team

Pride in Public Service

Mark Chalmers (Clerk of Works)

Finalists: Play Area Team and Antonio Gonzalez (Cleaning team leader)

Team of the Year

Aberdeen Art Gallery (the entire team)

Finalists: TECA – Project & Programme Team and Tillydrone Community Campus

Recipients of the Long Service Awards for 40 years of service to Aberdeen City Council: