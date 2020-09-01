Aberdeen City Council celebrates success of care-experienced young people

The local authority recognised the achievements of care-experienced young people in a special ceremony.

As a result of Covid-19 restrictions, the third annual ceremony held by Aberdeen City Council took place yesterday in an online event where families and professionals alike tuned in to celebrate.

The event marked the achievements of young people from Aberdeen in the senior phase of education either in the city or in local authorities and each received a certificate to recognise their success.

Messages were shared by the care-experienced young people taking part, the people who have worked with them and parents and carers – all saying how proud they were of their accomplishments.

Hosted by virtual school headteacher Larissa Gordon, the event ended with a closing speech by the Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett and featured guest speeches from two former care-experienced young people who have gone on to higher education.

Council co-leader Councillor Jenny Laing and Councillor Lesley Dunbar also gave keynote addresses.

Councillor Laing said: “It was an absolute honour and a pleasure to take part in a ceremony celebrating the accomplishments of our care experienced young people; accomplishments made all the more remarkable given the backdrop of Covid-19 with which they have had to endure.

“It is a marvellous testament to these young people, their teachers, parents and carers and the work of our Integrated Children’s Team that not only did they endure but the overcame and succeeded in the most challenging of circumstances.

“At Aberdeen City Council we pride ourselves on taking on the responsibility for creating the best possible outcomes for the children and young people who come into our care.

“It’s really inspiring to have been here today and learn at first hand that all our efforts are paying off for so many young people each of whom deserve the highest praise.”

Councillor Dunbar said: “With the pandemic during the last five months we have seen huge upheaval for all our young people not just in the city but across the world.

“It’s important, with a return to school, college and university, that we here at Aberdeen City Council take a moment to celebrate the achievements of our care experienced young people.

“Our ceremony gives us a chance to come together and to look to a brighter future filled with hope”.

Also taking part were some of the city’s Children and Young People’s Champions including the council’s chief executive Angela Scott, senior development manager of Sport Aberdeen Graeme Dale, project officer at Robert Gordon’s University Connor Anderson, vice principal of curriculum and quality at Nescol Robin McGregor, Inspector Sheila McDerment of Police Scotland and widening participation officer at Aberdeen University Chris Sojka.