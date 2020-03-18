Aberdeen City Council buildings to close temporarily

Council-owned buildings across Aberdeen are to close temporarily.

Aberdeen City Council has announced that a number of venues will shut to the general public due to coronavirus.

Aberdeen Art Gallery, Aberdeen Maritime Museum, The Tolbooth Museum, Aberdeen Treasure Museum Centre, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives Room at the Town House, Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Archives at Old Aberdeen House, the Beach Ballroom and the Pets Corner and Winter Gardens at Hazlehead Park will all temporarily be closed.

Community libraries in Bridge of Don, Culter, Dyce, Torry, Cornhill, Cults, Ferryhill, Kaimhill, Northfield and Woodside are also affected.

Lets on all council buildings including schools, community learning centres and civic rooms will also be suspended until the end of April, and no new bookings can be made.

Public access to housing offices at Mastrick, Tillydrone and Woodside Fountain Centre are also being stopped to allow staff to focus on critical business issues and to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

Kincorth, Mastrick and Woodside customer access points have also shut.

Chief Executive Angela Scott said: To prevent further spread of the virus and to protect employee and public health, we have taken the decision today to close a number of our buildings to the general public.

“A limited number of frontline offices will need to remain open for the time being, so that we can continue to deliver services to those who need us most.

“The Council will continue to monitor and review the situation in response to evolving government guidance and business critical needs. Updates on re-openings or further changes will be announced when available.

“We would like to reassure everyone that we are doing everything we can to reduce the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on our ability to deliver services, whilst also protecting your health and that of the public. We are working hard to ensure the critical and essential services that make a difference to communities every day continue to operate.”