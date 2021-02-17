Aberdeen City Council budget meeting to be pushed back

Aberdeen City Council’s budget meeting is to be pushed back by a week to allow time for updated UK and Scottish Government budgets to be published.

The Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA) has advised local authorities to move budget decision meetings away from the beginning of March as the UK Government is to announce its budget on March 3, and the Scottish Government will follow suit on March 8.

The change in date for Aberdeen City Council was requested by council business manager Ryan Houghton, who asked Lord Provost Barney Crockett to consider the postponement.

The extra time was said to allow elected members to have “full sight of the national budgets” before decisions are made.

Lord Provost Barney Crockett has agreed to the request, which will see the meeting take place on March 10 at 2pm, before the legal deadline to set council tax on March 11.