Aberdeen City Council approve plans to help shape future of city

Aberdeen City Council has approved a raft of proposals which will help shape the future of Aberdeen.

The local development plan was designed to map out the future of land use in the city and guide planning decisions including housing developments, leisure and industrial zones.

It was approved by members at yesterday’s full council meeting.

The contents of the plan will be a material consideration when planning applications are being considered.

The document includes policy changes to encourage more tourism as well as having a focus on health and wellbeing.

It also looks to address climate change through renewable energy.

The planning development management committee convener, Marie Boulton, said: “The proposed local development plan is a huge step in helping to continue to create a city that’s a fantastic place for everyone to live, work and visit.

“It fits in with the themes of the local outcome improvement plan of a prosperous place, a prosperous economy and prosperous people and we look forward to watching the developments come forward in years to come.”

The document identifies seven City Centre Masterplan Intervention areas as well as steps which would be taken to revitalise Union Street.

The former Woolmanhill Hospital and Denburn Court will be refurbished while Golden Square and Bon Accord Square will be revamped.

Several sites were earmarked for residential development in the plan, including Old Skene Road, Dubford and Woodend Hospital.

Areas are also set aside for business and industrial uses.

One of the features included in the plan is a proposed energy transition zone (ETZ) on land currently occupied by St Fittick’s Park and Doonies Farm in Torry.

The zone would be the first of its kind in the UK to help capitalise on the city’s expertise shifting from fossil-based energy to renewables.

However, the plans were criticised by the opposition SNP group.

SNP group leader Alex Nicoll said: “These are very large areas of land being put over to an industrial use – the negative impact they will have on the community will be absolutely substantial.”

Torry/Ferryhill councillor Christian Allard said: “There was a total lack of consultation and engagement over this and I am sure local folk will remember the day the Tory/Labour coalition voted to destroy our green space.”

Fellow ward councillor Audrey Nicoll said: “Torry has already been burdened by the incinerator and harbour traffic. It should not have to house an energy transition zone at the expense of our green space.”

However, the zone was backed by the Liberal Democrat group.

Councillor Martin Greig said: “The ETZ is crucial to our economic future. This zone is part of our responsibility to try to develop future energy technology.”

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said the decision would create “a bright future for Aberdeen”.

He added: “We are in danger of falling behind and need to embrace this for our young people. This is our next big opportunity that we must grab.”

The zone has also been welcomed by a number of organisations including Scottish Enterprise.