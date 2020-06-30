Aberdeen City Council announce three potential plans for getting children back to school

Aberdeen City Council has announced three possible plans for getting children back to school.

The local authority has revealed the three different scenarios that they are planning for August 11.

They wrote to parents today to outline these which are:

A 100% return with minimal adaptations to normal practice

A 100% return with significant adaptations to normal practice

A blended return to school should the scientific evidence not support a 100% return

Councillor John Wheeler, Education Operational Delivery Convener, said: “I appreciate that this has been a period of uncertainty for all parents and carers and I’d like to thank them for their patience and understanding.

“I would like to praise the hard work our central education team and individual schools over the last few months which means we are well placed to respond effectively to any of the scenarios for the new school term.”

Parents were informed that a 100% return which is easy to implement will result in a revised start date of Wednesday August 12.

This will allow the staff to review the plans to ensure safety and result in smaller school groups in week one to familiarise pupils with the new processes.

All pupils would then attend five days a week from the following week onwards.

© Shutterstock

However, a 100% return with some physical distancing requirements could delay the opening of schools by a few days to ensure safety.

Although it is hoped that detailed planning will help them to avoid such an outcome.

The council plan published on 12 June will come into effect if a return to the blended model is required.

Aberdeen City Council will continue to notify families over the summer period to keep them updated on the impact Scottish Government decisions on the new term.