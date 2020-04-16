Aberdeen City Council announce decision to cancel number of meetings

Aberdeen City Council has announced a series of meeting cancellations.

In response to the Covid-19 situation, the urgent business committee on March 20 has agreed to cancel all full council, committee, sub-committee and working group meetings from 23 March to 21 August 2020 inclusive.

However, this excludes the urgent business committee, planning development management committee, appeals sub-committee, business rates appeals sub-committee, community asset transfer review sub-committee and licensing sub-committee.

The urgent business committee will meet to make decisions on essential business, with the first meeting being held on May 6 2020.

In accordance with UK and Scottish Government guidance, meetings of the committees will be held remotely as required.

In these circumstances the meetings will be recorded and thereafter published on the council’s website.

You can access the recordings on the Aberdeen City Council website.

The normal practice of publishing decisions online will also continue.

