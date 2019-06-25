Aberdeen City Council adopts new anti-Semitism guidelines

Councillors in Aberdeen have adopted international guidelines on anti-Semitism.

A motion put forward by Lord Provost Barney Crockett was unanimously approved at a full council meeting yesterday.

The local authority will now adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) guidelines.

The motion said: “Aberdeen City Council is proud of its efforts to tackle discrimination in all its forms.

“We celebrate our diverse community and we condemn racism and anti-Semitism wherever it is found.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Martin Greig said his group welcomed the agreement to adopt the motion.

He said: “Every single individual in this city has the right to a peaceful and safe life.

“Discriminating against someone on the basis of their religion, race or nationality is repellant and must be opposed.”