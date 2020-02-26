Aberdeen City Council accused of putting ‘vanity’ projects over essential spending

Councillors face a decision over whether they want to press ahead with plans to redevelop an Aberdeen school and swimming pool.

Aberdeen City Council’s educational operational delivery committee agreed in November 2018 to relocate St Peter’s RC School to the building formerly used by Riverbank Primary.

However, those plans are in danger of being shelved after the council was forced to announce a raft of cost-saving measures.

Also under threat is the refurbishment of Northfield Swimming Pool, which was agreed by the city growth and resources committee in September last year.

The projects will be put to councillors next week to decide whether they want to continue.

SNP councillor Alex McLellan said: “The regular overspending on vanity projects by the Tory-Labour administration has put essential projects at risk.

“The SNP will continue to prioritise education and protecting our frontline services.”

Earlier this week, a host of money-saving options were unveiled in a bid to plug a funding gap of almost £38 million.

Council tax is set to rise by at least 3%, while recycling centres and public toilets could close.

Parents could also feel the pinch with school meals going up and street lights would be dimmed under the proposals.

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “It was this administration that brought forward £100m plans for new schools and for the redevelopment of Northfield Pool.

“The SNP should focus on making sure Aberdeen gets a fair funding settlement.”