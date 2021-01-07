Aberdeen city centre street closed in both directions due to concern for a female

An Aberdeen city centre street has been closed tonight after concerns were raised for a person.
Police are currently in attendance at Virginia Street, with the road shut in both directions while they deal with the incident.
Concern had been raised for a woman at the multi-storey car park.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area at the moment.
A police spokesman said: “We received a call at 8.15pm for a concern for a female at a car park.
“We are currently in attendance.”
