Aberdeen city centre spa shuts after firm goes into liquidation

A city centre spa has shut its doors unexpectedly.

Citi Spa has closed after parent company, LJ Perry Limited, voluntarily wound up business last Thursday.

The firm has run the spa since early 2017 and insolvency practitioners, Begbies Traynor, have now stepped in to oversee the dissolution of the company.

The Market Street spa is now unlisted online and Companies In The UK has declared its parent company to be in liquidation.

It comes after restaurant The Handmade Burger Co collapsed, resulting in the closure of its Union Square branch and the loss of all staff.