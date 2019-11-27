Aberdeen city centre shop told to make series of repairs

An Aberdeen city centre shop has been ordered to make a string of repairs due to its condition.

Inspirations on Union Street was handed an amenity notice by Aberdeen City Council last month, listing a number of repairs needed.

The report states the condition of the shop front is causing “significant disamenity” to the area.

However, the owners of the property have appealed to the Scottish Government against the demand.

The notice states that lighting and cabling hanging off the fascia should be removed, all lighting should be repaired or removed and that the cornice detail at the top of the fascia should be reinstated.

Repairs to rotten and decaying timbers are also needed and the notice also requires the removal or relocation of the for sale sign, repairs to broken glazing and for all timber elements of the shopfront to be repainted.

The shop’s owners were given until February 18 to take the necessary action.

A statement by Aberdeen City Council said: “Inspirations is located at 25 Union Street. The current state of the shop front is causing significant disamenity due to the condition of the fascia, broken-down lighting, broken window and missing door panel.”

Now the owners of the property have appealed to the Scottish Government to overturn the notice.

The appellants, Philip and Elinor Anderson, have argued that while signage is clearly in need of repair, it doesn’t affect the area.

In their appeal, they added that “the property is in the process of being sold and a purchaser will wish to erect his own signage, having probably obtained the benefit of a grant, and in the circumstances it would be reasonable to extend the period to compliance”.

In a letter to the Directorate for Planning and Environmental Appeals (DPEA), they say: “Neither the amenity of any part of this planning authority’s district nor that of any adjoining district has been adversely affected, the steps required by the notice to be taken exceed what is necessary to remedy any such adverse effect, the specified period for compliance with the notice falls short of what should be reasonably allowed and the condition of the land is attributable to, and such as results in the ordinary course of events from a continuing lawful use of the land or from continuing lawful operations carried out.”

The case is waiting to be allocated to a DPEA reporter.

A target date for decision has been set for February 6.