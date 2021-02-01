Aberdeen city centre road to temporarily close

An Aberdeen city centre road is to be closed to traffic overnight.

Harriet Street between its junctions with Loch Street and Schoolhill will be shut temporarily from 7pm on February 11 until 8am on February 12.

Survey works are being carried out on the Bon Accord Centre, which requires the road to be closed in order to protect public safety.

Loch Street between Berry Street and George Street will also be shut at the same time.

An alternative route is available via Blackfriars Street, St Andrew Street, George Street and Loch Street.

While the works are being carried out, the pedestrianised area on George Street between its junctions with Loch Street and St Andrews Street will be suspended and a one-way restriction will be in place, allowing traffic to travel southbound on the road.

The road at Schoolhill, which would previously have been an alternative route for traffic, is still closed due to Spaces for People works.