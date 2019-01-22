Aberdeen city centre road to closed for flood investigation works

Flood investigation works will close a city centre road.

The road closure has been announced for Shore Brae, between its junctions with Trinity Quay and Shiprow.

The route will close on Sunday at 5am and is expected to reopen at 10pm on Thursday January 31.

The existing one-way system on Exchequer Row will also be suspended to allow access to properties in the area.

Scottish Water is responsible for the road closure, while flood investigation works are carried out.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

As well as this disruption, straight ahead manoeuvres will be barred on Trinity Quay between Sunday and February 10 at 10pm.

Lane closures will also be put in place on Trinity Quay, on its approach to Market Street from 9.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday, between Sunday and February 10, with delays to be expected.