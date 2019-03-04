Aberdeen city centre road to close for works

Two city centre roads are to be affected by work being carried out later this month.

The Union Terrace slip road between Denburn Viaduct and Union Terrace will shut on March 16 from 5am until 10pm.

The busy junction is to close in order to facilitate works carried out by BT on Denburn Viaduct, with vehicles able to turn left at the traffic lights instead.

On the same day, vehicles will not be able to stop for any purpose on either side of College Street between Marywell Street and Guild Street, and on the east side of the southbound carriageway of Denburn Road, near its junction with Patagonian Court.

The traffic restrictions will be in force from 4am until midnight.

Vehicles associated with the temporary bus link for Network Rail will be exempt, as the restrictions are in place while repair works are carried out by the firm on the Aberdeen to Dundee line.