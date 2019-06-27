Aberdeen city centre road shut due to police incident

A major road in Aberdeen city centre was shut due to a police incident.

It’s understood officers closed Rosemount Viaduct, near HMT, as well as parts of Denburn Road.

And First Aberdeen and Stagecoach advised a number of their services had been diverted.

🚩Diversion🚧

We have been advised Rosemount Viaduct and Schoolhill are closed for an indeterminate time.

Service 12 and 20 are diverted.

Service 20 towards Torry only will divert via Gallowgate, Broad St, Union Street.

1/2 — First Aberdeen (@FirstAberdeen) June 27, 2019

#NScotServiceUpdate (1) Due to an Incident on Union Terrace the road is currently closed along with the Denburn Road being closed also, 10,35,37,59,X20,420 Services will be subject to diversions and delays until the road has reopened. — StagecoachNScot (@StagecoachNScot) June 27, 2019

Police Scotland confirmed the incident had been resolved with the roads cleared at around 4.30pm.