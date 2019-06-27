Thursday, June 27th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen city centre road shut due to police incident

by Callum Main
27/06/2019, 4:41 pm Updated: 27/06/2019, 5:19 pm
A major road in Aberdeen city centre was shut due to a police incident.

It’s understood officers closed Rosemount Viaduct, near HMT, as well as parts of Denburn Road.

And First Aberdeen and Stagecoach advised a number of their services had been diverted.

Police Scotland confirmed the incident had been resolved with the roads cleared at around 4.30pm.

