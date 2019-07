An Aberdeen city centre road has reopened after repair work was completed ahead of schedule.

Broad Street, which only allows buses and cyclists through, closed on Monday for the work.

The work was due to be completed by 6pm tonight, however the road reopened this afternoon.

Earlier this week a spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “The works are part of the snagging process which is standard for a project of this nature.

“First Bus were informed in advance and bus diversions are in place.”

