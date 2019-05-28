Aberdeen city centre road closed for resurfacing works

A city centre road has shut for resurfacing works.

Aberdeen City Council staff are currently carrying out part of their multi-million pound road revamp programme on George Street.

As a result, a number of closures have been put in place over the next few days.

Starting from yesterday, a section of the street was closed between its junctions with Hutcheon Street and St Andrew Street, as well as another stretch between Jopps Lane and Charlotte Street.

This closure will be lifted on Thursday at 6am.

Parking restrictions are also in place for the duration of the work, on the stretch between Hutcheon Street and St Andrew Street, along with a further section between Powis Terrace and Fraser Place.

The latter restriction will end at 11.30pm on Friday.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter