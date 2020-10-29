Man charged following two-vehicle crash that blocked Aberdeen city centre road

A man has been charged after a two-vehicle crash blocked an Aberdeen city centre road.

Emergency services were called to Thistle Street this morning at 9am.

A car had overturned, with the road blocked off to motorists.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

A police spokesman said: “We were called out to a two-car crash on Thistle Street at 9am.

“Emergency services are in attendance.

“One of the cars is being moved in order to partially reopen the road.”