Man charged following two-vehicle crash that blocked Aberdeen city centre road

A man has been charged after a two-vehicle crash blocked an Aberdeen city centre road.
Emergency services were called to Thistle Street this morning at 9am.
A car had overturned, with the road blocked off to motorists.
Drivers have been advised to avoid the area.
It is not known if there are any injuries.
A police spokesman said: “We were called out to a two-car crash on Thistle Street at 9am.
“Emergency services are in attendance.
“One of the cars is being moved in order to partially reopen the road.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe