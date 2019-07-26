Aberdeen city centre road blocked after bus crashes into shelter

A road in Aberdeen city centre was blocked this afternoon after a First bus crashed into a bus stop.

Police are at the scene of the incident on Littlejohn Street, and it is believed a man has been injured.

The road has now reopened.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to an RTC involving a bus at about 3pm with a road closure in place.”

A First Aberdeen spokesman said: “I can confirm that one of our vehicles has been involved in a collision with a bus stop on Littlejohn Street this afternoon.

“Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in the incident and we have now launched an investigation to establish the root cause of the incident.”