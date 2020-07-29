Aberdeen city centre restoration project praised for transforming Union Street offices

A restoration project which transformed abandoned Union Street offices into luxury homes has been praised.

The disused floors above 139 Union Street have been turned into high-end apartments by specialist developer City Restoration Project Ltd.

The six properties, which range from £155,000 to £240,000, went on the market on Tuesday.

The creation of high-quality urban homes is one of the eight objectives of the Aberdeen city centre masterplan, the local authority’s regeneration blueprint for Union Street and the surrounding area.

Councillor Marie Boulton, chair of the city’s planning and development committee, said: “It is the ambition of city centre masterplan to deliver high-quality city centre living and I am delighted to see the excellent redevelopment of the upper floors of 139 Union Street.

“The attention to detail of the historic features and the high quality finishes is exceptional – and this certainly marries with the vision we see for the city centre going forward.

“The character and charm of Union Street buildings is now being enhanced by major investment in projects like Union Terrace Gardens and the Art Gallery, so Aberdeen has as much to offer in this space as anyone else.”