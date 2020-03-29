Aberdeen city centre properties left without electricity after power cut

Properties in parts of Aberdeen city centre have been left without electricity due to a power cut.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said power failed in six postcode areas in the Union Street area at just after 4.30pm today and that it was aiming to restore power by 7.30pm.

The postcodes are AB10 1JD, AB10 1JE, AB10 1JF, AB10 1JJ, AB10 1JL and AB10 1JN.

An SSEN spokesman said: “We’re sorry for the loss of supply.

“We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

“Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.

“Power went off at 4.38pm. We’re aiming to have it restored by 7.30pm.

“If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference ‘GC7925′”

A further update from SSEN read: “We’re aiming to have your power restored by 10pm.”