Aberdeen city centre hotel ‘another victim’ of Covid-19 trading conditions

A hospitality chief today said an Aberdeen hotel which went into liquidation with the loss of 34 jobs is “another victim” of Covid-19 trading conditions.

The 100-bedroom Hilton Garden Inn, on St Andrew Street, has been shut since the pandemic forced its closure at the end of March and it will not reopen.

Professional services firm KPMG said directors of the business behind it, The St Andrew Street Hotel Company, were unable to secure funding to save it.

Blair Nimmo and Geoff Jacobs of KPMG have been appointed as joint liquidators.

The pair said the hotel had experienced challenging trading conditions for several years, following the downturn in the oil and gas industry.

At the time of KPMG’s appointment, the hotel employed 34 people who were on furlough.

Stephen Gow, vice-chairman of the Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels Association, said the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic made it ‘very difficult’ for businesses in the sector.

He added: “The Hilton Garden Inn, an otherwise viable business, is another victim of the trading conditions all hospitality businesses have faced since March of this year.

“The ongoing uncertainty is making it very difficult for all businesses in our sector and we hope that there will be further and substantial support for our industry in the coming months.

“Our thoughts are with the team and their families at this very difficult time.”

With weakened economic activity in Aberdeen and an oversupply of hotel accommodation, the business experienced funding shortfalls at various times and required additional support from shareholders in order to continue trading.

Despite a restructuring involving several “key stakeholders” and steps to reduce trading and overhead costs, the business was still unviable. Bosses then tried but failed to sell the hotel after the onset of Covid-19.