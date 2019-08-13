Aberdeen city centre footpath and steps closed for resurfacing works

A public footpath and steps in Aberdeen have been closed for resurfacing works.

The steps from Gallowgate car park down to West North Street are closed while the council carries out resurfacing works.

The path closed yesterday and will remain shut until August 30.

Councillor John Wheeler, Aberdeen City Council’s operational delivery convener, said: “The steps are closed to allow resurfacing works on the Seamount Place footpath.

“The works began Monday 12 August and is are due to be completed on Friday 30 August.”

