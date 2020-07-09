Aberdeen city centre footfall increases by almost a quarter as council continues physical distancing works

Footfall in Aberdeen city centre has increased by almost a quarter in the last week as physical distancing measures are being introduced.

Pavement extension benches and outdoor eating areas have been installed on Union Street to help attract people back to the shops and ootfall in the area has increased by 24.6% compared to last week as some shops open.

More are due to reopen on Monday, along with interior spaces in cafes, restaurants and pubs next week.

Pavement extension benches are being installed around the city centre along with flowers and greenery to make the new pedestrianised areas more attractive to walk around.

The local authority’s street cleaning team have removed thousands of weeds along with debris from pavements around the city centre since returning to work.

Areas around the city including the central part of Union Street and adjoining streets are now temporarily pedestrianised.

This is to allow people to safely walk, cycle and queue for buses and also to visit shops while adhering to physical distancing guidance.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “It is really great to see more and more people returning to the city centre for shopping or leisure and supporting local businesses and jobs, and we look forward to welcoming more in the coming weeks.

“Along with the important physical measures we’ve put in place to ensure there is space on city centre streets to allow people to walk and queue safely when shops reopen, other council staff have been extremely busy getting rid of accumulated weeds and rubbish.

“Shops with street-facing doors and outside eating areas have already reopened and shopping centres can reopen from Monday so we’ve concentrated on getting the busiest areas ready first so that people can walk and queue safely.

“This is all part of building confidence around Aberdeen city centre to help the social and economic recovery of the city.”

Adrian Watson, Chief Executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We continue to support business around the ‘Spaces for People’ project in looking to minimise levy payer disruption and maximise opportunities around extending the ‘cafe culture’ within our city centre.

“These are challenging times for all but it is important for us to ensure there is healthy communication and that we positively work together to get the best possible outcomes in moving our city centre forward and welcoming people back safely.”