Aberdeen city centre flat plans withdrawn by developers

Proposals to convert offices in Aberdeen city centre into four flats have been withdrawn.

The office space at 226-228 Union Street has been vacant for more than a decade, since 2008.

Plans had been submitted to Aberdeen City Council for the change of use of the premises, as well as a separate application for various alterations, to create four flats.

However the applicant, Allister Parke & Ian Parke Properties, has now withdrawn the proposals.

The unoccupied office space covers the first and second floors.

A planning document had stated: “The building has been vacant since 2008 and, during that time, there has been no interest shown in using it as offices again.”

Proposals had also included details of repair work which was required and which would have formed part of the plans.