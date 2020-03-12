Aberdeen city centre CCTV upgrade will do ‘power of good’

The CCTV network in Aberdeen is to be overhauled and upgraded.

Cameras controlled by the police and council will be integrated into a single system and located at Marischal College.

There are around 600 cameras throughout the city used by the authorities for traffic management, public safety and security reasons.

In addition to the centralisation of the CCTV, a review of each device will be undertaken, with the potential of some being moved, upgraded or completely replaced.

The works will cost about £412,000 and will be done by Glasgow-based firm Boston Networks Limited.

It is hoped the new CCTV monitoring system will be in place by this autumn.

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Martin Greig welcomed news of the upgrade to the “dated” city centre cameras.

He said: “Well, it’s a long time coming, this upgrade, as the city centre public space cameras have been in place since the ’80s. They were a revolutionary system when they were first installed but they have not been maintained or replaced to a similar standard over the last couple of decades.

“Work to repair and upgrade them is long overdue and more than welcome.

“They are essential to crime prevention and keeping people safe throughout the city and city centre.

“This will do the power of good for everyone and especially victims of crime.

“It is a helpful step forward in protecting the environment.”

The council will be operating a single integrated Video Management System at the Operations Facility at Marischal College, which will allow staff to monitor and control all available local authority and police cameras.

Midstocket and Rosemount councillor Bill Cormie said: “This is great news for the city as the CCTV is a great advantage to everyone in Aberdeen.

“It makes sense for the system to be controlled under one body.”

Superintendent Murray Main said: “As per an announcement made in November 2019, plans are being explored to strengthen collaboration and integration by co-locating staff and departments with Aberdeen City Council at Marischal College and within Aberdeenshire Council Headquarters in Woodhill House.

“A dedicated project team is looking at the options available at both locations and this exploratory work is currently ongoing.

“CCTV provision across the country is currently being reviewed at a national level with Police Scotland and relevant partners. We will maintain an awareness of any updates and guidance provided at a national level which may affect the North East Division Integration Project.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Aberdeen City Council has a number of CCTV systems across the city and by integrating a number of these together we will improve co-ordination and consolidate maintenance activities.”