Aberdeen city centre businesses gear up to open on Monday

Businesses across Aberdeen city centre are gearing up to open their doors on Monday.

Non-essential retail shops can reopen next week as lockdown measures are eased.

Aberdeen Inspired has been helping businesses prepare for a new normal, with physical distancing needed in all premises.

Adrian Watson, CEO of Aberdeen Inspired said: “The businesses involved have been working hard to get their stores ready for opening and with Aberdeen City Council and many other partners, we have supported them in creating the space to allow the north-east public to return, with confidence, to the heart of our great city.”

Marks and Spencers has been open to the public for food and essential items but will now be able to sell clothing and other home items.

Neil Hansell, Store Manager at Marks & Spencer said: “Whilst Marks & Spencer has been open throughout the pandemic, for food and essential items, we are really excited about the opportunity to offer the customers in Aberdeen our full clothing and Home range from Monday.

“We have a large safe environment with all the appropriate social distancing measures in place for our customers and colleagues.

“So that everyone can shop with us in confidence. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the city. “

Annie Mo’s on Union Street has been shut since March and are excited to invite customers in on Monday.

Emily McDonald, Marketing Manager at Annie Mo’s said: “We will be open on Monday morning at 10am and we can’t wait to be able to show our customers all the new products which have been arriving in store.

“We have been delighted how many people have been supporting us by purchasing on our online shop, but, are so excited to actually welcome everyone back into our store.”

Outdoor hospitality will be allowed to open on July 6 and shopping centres on July 13, subject to Scottish Government advice.

Mr Watson added: “In the interim, we will continue to work together to make our city centre as accessible and inviting as possible and we do hope customers, old and new, will come in and support our local businesses at a time when it is most needed.”