Aberdeen city centre business owners welcome work to end flooding

Business owners in Aberdeen have welcomed works which could bring an end to a flooding problem that has plagued the area.

Scottish Water is carrying out investigations into the waste water management system, and the information gathered will be used to plan improvements which could alleviate flooding issues.

The work, which started last Sunday and is due to last for six weeks, is being staggered to minimise inconvenience.

Shore Brae is currently closed between Trinity Quay and Shiprow and is due to reopen a week today.

Work on Trinity Quay itself has also begun and is due to continue for three weeks.

Work also started today at Market Street and is expected to last for three days.

Guild Street, Carmelite Street and Trinity Street will also be affected by the investigation work.

Scottish Water’s corporate affairs manager Gavin Steel said: “We appreciate that these ongoing works at Aberdeen’s Merchant Quarter are disruptive.

“By implementing 24-hour working over this weekend we hope to undertake an essential element of the investigations in a way that minimises impact as much as possible.

“This ongoing work is an essential part of future improvements to reduce the risk of storm flooding in an important and bustling part of Aberdeen’s city centre.

“We need to make sure we identify the right solution to reduce the risk of flooding so the city’s waste water network can continue to serve customers and protect the local environment.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys and allow some extra time where possible – and thank them for their patience while this essential work takes place.”

Helena Hepburn, who owns Waves hair studio in Market Street, was forced to close temporarily in 2015.

She said: “We had to close for two weeks because of the flooding. It was really bad.

“All our electrics were out because of it but they had water in the shops as well.

“Hopefully it does improve the situation. We don’t want something like that to happen again.

“We are just hoping what they are doing works.”

Stuart Nimmo, bar manager of the Craftsman Company on Guild Street, revealed that staff have taken precautions to minimise the risk of damage.

He said: “It’s not like flooding is a new threat to us.

“All the equipment we have downstairs is raised up off the floor. It is really good that Scottish Water are taking steps to improve things. It will be good for the area.”