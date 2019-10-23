Aberdeen city centre bus lanes to shut for resurfacing work

Bus lanes on a busy Aberdeen city centre street will be closed for resurfacing works.

Aberdeen City Council is to carry out the work starting next Monday for seven days on Union Street. It is expected the road resurfacing will finish by November 4.

A traffic order by the council said: “There will be bus lane closures on Union Street, Aberdeen, between Summer Street and Diamond Street from 7am on October 28 until 6am November 4.

“The restrictions are necessary for the resurfacing of the bus lanes.”