Funding scheme for repairs to Aberdeen buildings expanded

An Aberdeen trust has announced it will now accept applications for building repair grants across a larger part of Aberdeen city centre.

Aberdeen City Heritage Trust’s initiative, which is supported with funding from Historic Environment Scotland, runs until March 2021 and has been expanded to take in the whole of the Union Street, Bon Accord, and Crown Street Conservation Areas.

The exception being the area where Aberdeen City Council’s Union Street Conservation Area Regeneration scheme runs.

Applications can be submitted for grants for significant repair and restoration work with funds available to support both commercial and residential buildings where work will be carried out using agreed traditional materials and techniques best suited to Aberdeen’s granite heritage.

Building repair grants can be applied for:

50% of the cost of repairs (60% in Trust Priority Areas)

75% for shopfronts (85% in Trust Priority Areas).

Trust Priority Areas include King Street, Marischal Street, Market Street and Bridge Street amongst others.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett, director of Aberdeen City Heritage Trust, said: “We are delighted to expand the City Heritage Trust Building Repairs Grants to a larger area of Aberdeen city centre and by doing so give more property owners the opportunity to benefit from the substantial support that is available.

“It is essential that everyone pulls together to ensure that the city centre remains resilient in the face of current challenges in these unprecedented times.”

Inquiries can be made via www.aberdeenheritage.org.uk or by contacting project officer Douglas Campbell on 07827 233195.