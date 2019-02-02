Aberdeen city centre building bought for £4.3 million

An Aberdeen building occupied by a health club has been bought for £4.3 million.

Nuffield Health on Justice Mill Lane will stay in the premises as it has a 25-year lease that expires in May 2027.

Kestrel Group, on behalf of Marr Holdings, has acquired the building from Aprirose, which was the owner.

Montagu Evans acted as the agent for the Kestrel Group.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Ross Burnett, from the property consultants, said: “This is a well-located asset with a long-term, secure income stream, perfectly fitting our client’s requirement for this type of investment.”

Jaysen Golding of Marr Holdings said: “This is a further UK property transaction concluded by Kestrel in the last month as it seeks to actively acquire a substantial real estate portfolio in secondary UK locations.

“Kestrel’s investment mandate is non sector specific, focusing on value investments.”