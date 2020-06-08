North-east schools sign up for AFC Community Trust education programme

Schools across the region have signed up for an education programme run by the Aberdeen FC Community Trust.

Twenty schools in Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire are registering as part of Aberdeen FC Community Trust’s partner schools programme which will help inspire pupils through football.

The first school to be announced is Buchanhaven Primary in Peterhead.

Further schools will be revealed in the coming days.

AFCCT works with schools, breakfast clubs, after-school and community clubs across the region to re-engage pupils in education through their passion for football.

Robbie Hedderman, partnership and business development manager of AFCCT said: “It’s widely acknowledged that football, more than any other sport, has the power to inspire young people.

“Our coaches act as positive role models. They go into schools, after-school clubs and community projects to work with young people who have been identified as requiring additional support.

“By capturing their attention through a range of football-related activities, we can encourage them to attend class, turn up on time, learn how to cope with any behavioural or emotional issues and teach them invaluable life skills such as team-work and communication.”

Linda Strachan, headteacher of Buchanhaven Primary School, said: “We have been working with AFCCT for two-and-half years now and the impact on our pupils has been fantastic.

“This is not just about the kids having a kick about. The trust’s approach to working with our pupils is creative and very engaging.

“They develop excellent relationships with our pupils, enhance their wellbeing, and promote positive behaviour which in turn helps our school to raise attainment levels.

“This has also given some of our most vulnerable young pupils life-changing experiences such as meeting their heroes from AFC’s first team, to being the mascot leading the first team out at Hampden in Scottish Cup Finals.

“Moments like these can have such a profound influence and positive impact on their life.”

Councillor John Wheeler, Aberdeen City Council’s education operational delivery convener, added: “We are delighted to again be working with Aberdeen FC Community Trust on the education programme and equally pleased that our schools are signing on with the Dons.

“We pride ourselves on trying to give our children and young people the best possible start in life, regardless of their circumstances and one of the ways we look to do this is by reducing the poverty-related attainment gap.

“The Community Trust programme complements perfectly the work that we do and it’s great to see it go from strength to strength”.