Aberdeen cinema’s fundraiser hits 25% of target in one day

A fundraiser launched to help support an Aberdeen independent cinema reached a quarter of its target in one day.

Belmont Filmhouse hopes to raise £25,000 to keep it going while closed, as well as help cover the costs of putting social distancing and hygiene measures in place.

It has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cinema has encouraged people to donate £40, the price of a membership, or whatever they can afford.

More than £6,250 was donated in the first day of it being live.

Now, more than £8,100 has been given to the cause.

A statement from the cinema said: “We woke up this morning (Tuesday) to see that we’ve hit 25% of our fundraising target in just one day.

“We cannot thank you enough for your huge generosity and for everyone that has been sharing too.”

To donate, visit bit.ly/BFGoFundMe