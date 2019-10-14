Aberdeen cinema to screen episodes of Friends for 25th anniversary

A classic American sitcom is coming to the big screen for the very first time.

Vue Aberdeen is set to host three special screenings of Friends in December to mark 25 years of the beloved series.

Viewers can revisit some of the most iconic episodes and lines from the show including The One The Morning After – which features the infamous “we were on a break” line from Ross – as well as The One Where Ross Got High.

The episodes have all been remastered in 4k with new introductions as well as bonus content.

Johnny Carr, event cinema manager at Vue UK and Ireland, said: “Friends is one of the most prominent TV shows of all time so we’re absolutely delighted to be showing not one but 12 episodes at Vue.

“People of all ages will enjoy the screenings so it’s a great thing for friends and family alike to do together.”