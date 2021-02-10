Aberdeen cinema to restart seniors’ film club with online sessions

An Aberdeen independent cinema is taking its popular senior film club programme online to allow film buffs to stay connected during lockdown.

The Belmont Filmhouse closed its doors temporarily in November as it became clear screening options had dwindled as the UK film release calendar was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The closure also meant the cinema’s programme of screenings for over-60s, named Senior Selections, was brought to a halt.

However, volunteers at the Belmont Street cinema have decided the club can restart, with free but ticketed events held on Zoom.

All movies featured will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Yvonne Gordon, head of education and learning at Filmhouse said: “We were so disappointed to have to halt our Senior Selections events last year as we know how much they mean to our loyal audience.

“We have been meeting regularly online with our team of dedicated volunteers and they were keen for us to find a way to broaden this out to the wider community.

“We hope Senior Selections at Home will provide a regular opportunity for people to spend a lovely afternoon in the company of great people and great films.”

Places will be limited, so those wishing to take part are encouraged to book ahead.

The first session will take place on February 17, looking at the film Lovers Rock from Steve McQueen’s anthology Small Axe. Tickets are available on EventBrite here.