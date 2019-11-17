Aberdeen cinema staff get living wage promise

Staff at an Aberdeen cinema are being guaranteed the living wage after its parent company became an accredited employer.

The Centre for the Moving Image (CMI), which incorporates Belmont Filmhouse on Belmont Street, has been awarded Real Living Wage Accreditation.

It means all staff at the cinema will be paid a minimum rate of £9 per hour, regardless of whether they are direct employees or third-party contracted staff.

The wage is calculated according to what a full-time employee and their family needs to make ends meet, taking into account the cost of rent, council tax, food and public transport.

CMI chairman Sandy Begbie said: “Our people are the face of our organisation and in paying the real living wage we are truly investing in them. I am sure our customers will also recognise that we, as CMI, are doing the right thing while improving the lives of our staff.”

The Scottish Government’s fair work minister Jamie Hepburn said: “The real living wage is good for the employees who receive it as it ensures their pay covers the cost of living.

“It also brings significant benefits to the employers themselves, including enhanced productivity, reduced absenteeism and improved staff morale.”

Living Wage Scotland manager Jack Evans added: “These businesses recognise that the living wage accreditation is the mark of a responsible employer.”