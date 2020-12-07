Aberdeen cinema closes doors for remainder of festive period

An Aberdeen cinema will remain shut during the festive season.

Belmont Filmhouse, located on Belmont Street, has announced it will temporarily shut its doors during the holiday period after the current pandemic has made “short-term planning incredibly challenging”.

Every year, the venue offers a lineup of Christmas films for the public to enjoy, but have decided to cancel plans due to rising number of Covid-19 cases.

This year’s featured screenings would have included Home Alone, Muppets Christmas Carol and It’s A Wonderful Life,

A statement by the cinema said: “After much thought, we have made the decision not to re-open Belmont Filmhouse over the festive period

“While we would have loved nothing more than to switch the lights back on at Belmont Filmhouse, illuminating our little stretch of Belmont Street, and welcome you in to enjoy the magic of film, the ongoing public health environment locally has made short-term planning incredibly challenging and we’ve now reached a point where we can no longer delay a decision.

“While we’re confident in the Covid-19 precautions in place in our cinema, we’re also keenly aware of staff and customers safety and well-being and their need for certainty over Christmas.”

The statement goes on the emphasise the venue will reopen in 2021 as soon as management is able to do so.

It added: “If conditions allow that in January, all the better. Although things remain challenging, due to the support of our audiences and funders and the hard work of our team we’re well-positioned to open again when it makes sense to do so. We hope you understand.”