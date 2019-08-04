Aberdeen cinema reopens after technical issue

An Aberdeen cinema was forced to close after an electrical problem.

Cineworld at Queens Links in Aberdeen suffered a technical fault with its lighting system on Saturday evening.

A spokeswoman said: “Cineworld Aberdeen Queens Links was shut temporarily on Saturday night and Sunday morning due to a technical fault with our lighting system.

“We are pleased to confirm the cinema is now fully open, and would like to apologise for any disruption caused.

“We look forward to welcoming our customers back to Cineworld.”