Aberdeen cinema appeals for volunteers to help elderly

An independent Aberdeen cinema is appealing for volunteers to help with a new programme aimed at older audiences.

Belmont Filmhouse has announced it will launch Senior Selections next month, which offers audiences aged 60 and over the chance to enjoy both classic and contemporary cinema and share their thoughts over a cup of tea after the screening.

They are appealing for volunteers to help design and deliver the programme, with opportunities to select films for screening and introduce the audience to the movies. Head of education and learning Yvonne Gordon said: “We are excited to be launching Senior Selections at Belmont Filmhouse.

“We hope it will bring people together over their love of cinema and provide opportunities to get involved, make new friends and just have some fun.”

The first Senior Selections screening, the film Cinema Paradiso, takes place on February 5 at 11.15am.

Tickets can be booked at belmontfilmhouse.com or by calling the box office on 01224 343500.

Anyone interested in becoming a Senior Selections volunteer should phone 01224 343 500 and ask to speak to the duty manager, or email education@ belmontfilmhouse.com