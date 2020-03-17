Aberdeen churches close due to coronavirus pandemic

Churches in Aberdeen have shut because of the coronavirus outbreak.
A statement released by the Presbytery of Aberdeen said they were instructing “all congregations to cease public worship with immediate effect until further notice”.
In the statement on Facebook, Rev Dr John Ferguson said congregations have been encouraged to continue pastoral care of members via Skype and Facetime and to offer any practical support possible to vulnerable people in the community.
Posted by Presbytery of Aberdeen on Tuesday, 17 March 2020