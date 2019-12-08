Aberdeen church to host charity Christmas carol singalong

A church is to hold a carol event as it rounds off its Christmas appeal.

Gilcomston Church on Union Street will host a communal carol singalong on December 21 from 10.30am to 12.30pm, at the end of a 12-day charity collection appeal in aid of Cyrenians.

The church is encouraging people to donate items which can then be given to someone who is homeless or experiencing hardship.

Anyone wishing to donate can find information on the church noticeboards items being collected between December 9 and 20. Items can also be handed in at the singalong.