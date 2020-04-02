Aberdeen church to become centre of city after revamp

Ambitious plans to turn a historic Aberdeen church into the “focal point” of the city centre have taken a step forward.

An application to make St Mary’s Chapel at St Nicholas Kirk accessible to all and turn it into flexible meeting space has been submitted to the council.

It forms the start of phase two of the project to turn the ancient place of worship into a visitor attraction.

The Open Space Trust is the group spearheading the scheme, with its main aim being to “breathe life back into the heart of Aberdeen”.

To achieve this – and finances permitting – the trust is transforming a forgotten space at the church over the next few years.

Project manager Arthur Winfield said: “During the first phase we did a lot of exterior and fabric works like removing and restoring the stained glass and installing a new roof.

“Just a lot of small stuff has been undertaken so far, including stonework restoration as well, which has led to our second phase which was meant to start now.

“We are going to be building a crypt underneath the church to re-inter hundreds of skeletons we had dug up during the archaeological works. Contractors were meant to be already working on that but it has obviously been delayed.

“Then we will wait for the permission to come in for St Mary’s Chapel so we can open it up to more people and make it a more welcoming conference room for groups to book out.”

The chapel is at the lower east end of the church and the works will involve creating a wheelchair ramp and improving access to the north-east entrance to the kirk.

Internal stairs will also be partially removed to form an amenity space.

In addition, a redundant boiler house will be removed to allow more room for guests.

Planning documents, submitted by Groves Raines Architects to the council, state: “As a vision for the reuse of the empty East Kirk emerges, the re-establishment of St Mary’s Chapel as a usable space has now become a priority for the church.

“A key element of these works will be creating an accessible access to St Mary’s Chapel at the north-east gate and entrance, with improvements to pedestrian access to the churchyard.

“The chapel has suffered from damp over the years, particularly when water had been penetrating the roof.”

The trust received a cash boost of £390,000 from the town centre fund last June and that money is being ploughed into the improvements.

Arthur hopes to get more funding in place to carry out the most ambitious part of the project – the construction of a four-storey building which will house a heritage centre.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “We want to make St Nicholas Kirk the focal point of the city centre.

“To do this, we will have a museum-type attraction showing the development of the church building over the last 1,000 years and how Aberdeen grew around it.

“We will also include a cafe and a giant multi-purpose room that groups can hire.

“Obviously this all depends on how much money we can generate but hopefully, all going well, we can get it done in five years.”