Aberdeen church shuts for good despite locals’ protests

An Aberdeen church has been closed for good despite long-standing protests from the local community.

Garthdee Parish Church was earmarked for closure last year after the Church of Scotland’s review of buildings nationally.

They cited falling congregation numbers and financial difficulties as reasons for the decision.

The local community pleaded with the organisation to keep it open and give them a year to bring it back to its best with the support of local people.

However, the church was called into session for a final time on December 29, with the congregation dissolved as of New Year’s Eve.

It was suggested the Garthdee community could join Mannofield Church, but this idea was rejected.

The Church of Scotland now wants to sell the site and is looking at ways to bring a new place of worship into Garthdee.

Paul O’Connor, chairman of Inchgarth Community Council, urged the presbytery to “redeem” itself by allowing the building to continue to be used as some sort of church.

He said: “I think it was a disgrace the way it was shut down, despite us throwing our support behind the congregation to help them build numbers.

“There was money there to fix the building and we pleaded with them to give us a year to make it work and we can revisit it – but they rejected that.

“We don’t want to see it knocked down and want them to sell it to another church who would use it.

“I am calling out to them to semi-redeem themselves and sell it to an existing church, as there are offers on the table for it.”

It is believed an African denomination church is looking at plans to buy the site.

A Church of Scotland spokesman said: “Over the years the demographics of Garthdee have changed significantly.

“Plans are now under way to look into creating a new expression of church in the area, which might better suit the needs of the surrounding community.

“In the meantime, it is the intention of the presbytery that the current Garthdee site will be sold.”