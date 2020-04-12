Aberdeen church runs food drop-off point

An Aberdeen kirk has found a way to support the city’s needy during lockdown by opening a foodbank collection point.

Anyone with donations can drop off non-perishable food items at Queen’s Cross Church’s car park in Carden Place twice weekly.

The collection point for Instant Neighbour will be run by church volunteers on Mondays and Tuesdays from 11am to noon.

Rev Scott Rennie, of Queen’s Cross Church, who is on the charity’s board, said: “It is really important to remember the most vulnerable and needy at this time.

“While we are all worried about our own health and having enough food for ourselves, it would be wrong to forget others.”

