News / Local

Aberdeen church gives charities hit by Covid a boost

By Lauren Taylor
29/07/2021, 1:43 pm Updated: 29/07/2021, 1:56 pm
Ann Swallow and Sheila Foote behind a stand at in the grounds of Cults Parish Church.
An Aberdeen church is helping charities recover some of the fundraising income they lost during lockdown.

Cults Parish Church is hosting a weekly summer market stall to give charities a chance to help improve their financial situation.

The stalls are open every Wednesday and Thursday between 10am and 1pm to coincide with the Hub cafe opening times.

Organisations have been invited to set up stalls outside the cafe under a gazebo donated by members of the congregation. Among the 18 different organisations signed up to the stalls are Wee Too, Parkinson’s UK and Christian Aid.

Lead coordinator Stella Anderson described the church as “open, welcoming and active” in the community.

She believes the stallholders have enjoyed being seen again and talking to people about what their charity does.

The church elder added: “They found it a great boost to morale and had fun.

“They brought with them their own supporters who mingled with local customers of the cafe, many of whom are church members.

“The customers at the Hub cafe loved browsing the stalls and showed great interest in the charities and enjoyed a change in conversation after the lockdown.”

The summer market stalls will be running at the church on North Deeside Road until August 26.

Cults Parish Church usually hosts charities producing strawberry teas every summer, but last year’s activities were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Reverend Shuna Dicks said the stalls highlighted the creativity and “can do” attitude of church members.

She added: “They saw a way to continue to support local charities in their fundraising and went with it and I am incredibly proud and grateful to them all.”