Aberdeen church given £10,000 cash boost

An Aberdeen church has been awarded the 2020 Friends of the National Churches Trust grant, worth £10,000.

It comes after St Machar Cathedral received a £40,000 grant from the National Churches Trust in November 2019 to fund extensive roof repairs to the A-listed building, making the church watertight and preserving its historic fabric.

Now it has been handed a £10,000 cash boost, which was announced as part of the Trust’s Local Treasures event on November 20.

Professor David Hewitt, on behalf of St Machar Cathedral, said: “Winning a prize as a result of the Friends’ vote is a great surprise.

“I greatly admire the work of the National Churches Trust and I appreciate its understanding of the life of churches.

“On behalf of the church, the congregation and indeed the people of Aberdeen, thank you very much.”

Catherine Townsend, head of church support for the National Churches Trust, said: “We invited churches to whom we had been awarded a Cornerstone Grant in 2019 to let us know if they needed any additional funding before starting work on their project, and four were shortlisted for the vote.

“We were delighted that this year more Friends than ever took part in the vote. It is great news for St Machar, a remarkable and historic church, that it really caught the affection of our Friends and won the vote.”